"Denzel Washington even started asking me for notes" - Aljamain Sterling reminisces submitting Cory Sandhagen with a rear-naked choke

UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently looked back at his submission win against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 in June 2020.

Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sadhagen fought against each other at the event for a title shot in the bantamweight division.

Both fighters traded some vicious kicks right from the get-go until the 'Funkmaster' took the inside and managed to grab Sandhagen for takedowns.

The fight became a one-sided match right after it went to the ground. Sterling moved quickly enough to trap 'The Sandman' in a body triangle and try to submit him. Despite Sandhagen's desperate attempts to stop him, the Jamaican was eventually able to get his arms underneath Sandhagen's chin. He then successfully submitted Sandhagen with a rear-naked choke.

Reminicing on his impressive submission win within one and a half minutes of the first round of the fight event, Sterling took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

"On this day, my acting skills became unparalleled by even the greatest! Denzel Washington even started asking me for notes 😤 Bow down 🤴🏾"

You can check out his tweet below:

After rightfully defending his Welterweight belt against Petr Yan in the title rematch at UFC 273, Sterling is currently on a seven-fight winning streak. The fighter currently holds a pro record of 21 wins with only three losses so far.

"I’d probably break his ribs" - Aljamain Sterling gives his thoughts on Sean O'Malley

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, 'Funk Master' shared his thoughts on fellow bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley.

Sterling appeared to be confident in his ability to defeat O'Malley in a standing bodylock during the conversation. The current UFC Bantamweight champion, however, praised Sean O'Malley's abilities, particularly his footwork and feints. 'Funk Master' went on to say that not every fighter can be both large and strong. Giving his opinion on 'Sugar', Sterling said:

“I feel like If I grab that guy and put a bodylock on that guy I’d probably break his ribs and get a submission win with a standing bodylock.”

You can check out Aljamain Sterling in conversation with Joe Rogan below:

Sean O'Malley is emerging as a promising prospect in the UFC's bantamweight division. He currently has a 15-1 pro record, with his most recent victory coming against Raulian Paiva via first-round knockout at UFC 269.

Aljamain Sterling, on the other hand, is the current UFC Bantamweight champion. It'll be interesting to see if Sean O'Malley can work his way up the ranks and challenge 'Funk Master' for the title.

