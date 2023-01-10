Aljamain Sterling reveals stem cells treatment not working at all for torn biceps

Recovery does not seem to be going too well for UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling.

In a recent video, 'Funk Master' spoke about the stem cell treatment he underwent to heal his torn biceps. The 135-pound champion revealed that the treatment was not working.

"I've been trying to get [bicep] fixed, I had stem cells two different times and nothing has been working so far. And to just take off a month completely and just heal, maybe that's something I need to do and do absolutely nothing but legs.

"That's not fun but I'm at that point where something's gotta give. So, unfortunate events, man. Pretty sh**ty but this is the way things are right now," said Sterling.

You can listen to Sterling talk about the stem cell treatment not working from the 21:01 mark below:

Aljamain Sterling is currently on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC. This incredible run includes victories over high-skilled fighters like T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen, Pedro Munhoz and Jimmie Rivera.

Sterling was last seen in action at UFC 280 where he successfully defended his belt against Dillashaw with a TKO victory in the second round.

What's next for Aljamain Sterling?

Although no official announcement has been made, rumors of a showdown between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo have been doing the rounds.

During his appearance at the LFA 149 event, 'The Messenger' claimed that the UFC were trying to book him vs Sterling for scrap in March. Cejudo added that the only hurdle was 'Funk Master' trying to dodge the fight.

"I'm breaking this here at LFA. Aljizzlame is next. The only problem is he keeps ducking Triple C! He doesn't want the smoke. He's fat. He looks like Whoopie Goldberg! He absolutely makes me sick. He's dodging the Triple C and by the time I get to him he will bend the knee. The UFC is looking at March 5."

MMA mania @mmamania Henry Cejudo says “Aljizzlame” is ducking him and the UFC wants the fight for March

Cejudo has been out of action for a long time. His last fight took place in May 2020 when he went up against Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title. Cejudo successfully defended the belt with a second-round TKO before announcing his retirement from the sport.

The 35-year-old is currently itching to get back inside the octagon and could possibly fight Sterling upon his return.

