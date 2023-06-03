Create

Aljamain Sterling's claim about his fight against Henry Cejudo doing 700k PPV buys have fans muddled

Modified Jun 03, 2023 21:38 GMT
Aljamain Sterling on UFC 288 PPV buys
Aljamain Sterling stirs confusion with his recent claim of PPV buys at UFC 288. [Image credits: @funkmastermma]

Aljamain Sterling has stirred up confusion among fans with his recent claim about the pay-per-view buys for his fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

After Cejudo's coach, Eric Albarracin boasted about the event's impressive buyrate on The MMA Hour, Sterling took to Twitter to refute those figures, claiming he was told of a much lower figure.

Sterling's future opponent, Sean O'Malley, chimed in on Twitter, seeking clarification on the actual pay-per-view numbers.

"How many PPV you and Henry [email protected]"
How many PPV you and Henry Do? @funkmasterMMA

In a sarcastic response, the bantamweight king proclaimed:

"About 700k. You?"
About 700k. You? twitter.com/sugaseanmma/st…

This tongue-in-cheek remark caught many off guard, causing a frenzy among fans who believed the actual figure was closer to 300,000, contrary to Sterling's claim.

"No you did not lmao, you did maybe 300k"
@funkmasterMMA No you did not lmao, you did maybe 300k
"Why did he say [email protected] that it was 200k and poked fun at weird glasses who said 700k?"
@funkmasterMMA Why did he say to @arielhelwani that it was 200k and poked fun at weird glasses who said 700k?

Amidst the perplexed reactions, one fan astutely pointed out:

"Nobody in the replies gets it 😂 hate to see it coach"

This highlighting the widespread misunderstanding of Sterling's sarcastic remark. It appears that many fans failed to grasp the playful nature of his response, leading to a flurry of corrections and debates within the online community.

@funkmasterMMA Nobody in the replies gets it 😂 hate to see it coach

Check out fan's responses to Aljamain Sterling's tweet below:

@funkmasterMMA This a confirmation of what Henry coach said?
@funkmasterMMA If you did about 700k with Henry. You gonna be doing 850k+ with Suga
@funkmasterMMA Quick google search everyone source is Henry coach ? 😂 and then you gonna tell me “well other website have it too” I wonder how ? Maybe they just went based off when Henry team said without any additional information cmon now…I say a good 300-400k buys not bad https://t.co/5oTNrpy6aU
@funkmasterMMA Complete lies, let’s see the receipts
@funkmasterMMA You said yourself you were told you'd be lucky to break 200k
@funkmasterMMA Didn’t Henry’s coach say 700k and then you said it didn’t even get 500k?
@ErnieTastyFresh @funkmasterMMA It did 700k look on Google for gods sake. Takes 2 seconds to fact check.
@MMADialogue @ErnieTastyFresh @funkmasterMMA Well that isn’t an official number. Number hasn’t come out yet. That was henry’s (known to be a liar) coach lol

The mixed messaging surrounding the pay-per-view buys for the Sterling vs. Cejudo fight has left fans befuddled and in search of clarity. With conflicting claims from various sources, it is unclear what the true number of purchases for UFC 288 was.

Aljamain Sterling motivated to derail Sean O'Malley's hype train at UFC 292

The stage is set for an exciting fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in August. As the fight approaches, a popular narrative suggests that the UFC is rooting for O'Malley to become the next big pay-per-view sensation, a la Conor McGregor. Sterling, on the other hand, is motivated by the desire to derail O'Malley's meteoric rise.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' expressed his belief that the promotion is keen on O'Malley taking the spotlight as the champion.

“I do think the UFC does want that [O'Malley as champion]. Then, when [O'Malley's coach Tim Welch] started going into his reasonings of why [the UFC wants O’Malley to be champion], and started calling him a knockout artist. Like, not saying he’s never knocked anybody out, but it’s just very different now that he’s swimming with the big boys in the deep end."

Aljamain Sterling's candid remarks didn't end there. He further labeled 'Sugar' as a "wannabe, knockoff Conor McGregor," insinuating that the rising star lacks the formula or charisma to reach the same level of greatness as the Irish superstar.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below [16:53 mark]:

youtube-cover

