Henry Cejudo's coach Eric Albarracin recently revealed that UFC 288 did very good business for the promotion.

The event was headlined by the returning Cejudo challenging bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Albarracin mentioned that the UFC generated a great buyrate for the event.

"Now you're trying to benefit off the cringe, are you serious? You know many pay-per-views he got? 700, 000."

'Triple C's coach then brought up that Sterling should be thankful for the added revenue that he'll be getting from the fight, considering that the champions get a cut of the pay-per-view. He mentioned that it's the highest buyrate of 'Funk Master's career, saying:

"He [Aljamain Sterling] needs to be thanking us. He never even got over 200, 000 on a pay-per-view. This one [UFC 288] was 700,000...On ESPN+, which is more than double of anything he ever got."

The bantamweight division has made a strong case for being the most exciting in the division. If the 700,000 pay-per-view buyrate is accurate, perhaps the bantamweight championship will become a fixture for the main event of pay-per-views.

Henry Cejudo targets a bout with Merab Dvalishvili

Despite contemplating retirement, it appears as though Henry Cejudo is committed to fighting again and regaining the UFC bantamweight championship.

A few days after his loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, 'Triple C' targeted his friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili for his next fight. He took to Twitter to issue a challenge and even had a date in mind for when he'd like it to take place.

"This shit is far from over! @danawhite I want @MerabDvalishvil head on a plate! #ufcboston

'The Machine' responded and seemed to like the idea of fighting the former two-division UFC champion at the pay-per-view in Boston, targeted for August.

"Let’s Go! I will take another of @funkmasterMMA‘s leftovers .. for now!"

The event is reportedly scheduled to take place on August 19, which could be another reason why Cejudo wants to compete at the event. The date will mark 15-years to the day that 'Triple C' won his Olympic gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

