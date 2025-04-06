Aljamain Sterling's side-splitting skit aimed at Sean O'Malley has Belal Muhammad in splits

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has responded to Aljamain Sterling's most recent Instagram parody, which is a lighthearted shot at Sean O'Malley.

Ad

Notably, O'Malley lost his bantamweight gold to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in his last outing. Meanwhile, 'The Machine,' defended his strap successfully with a unanimous decision win against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. The promotion has announced that Dvalishvili will defend his belt next at UFC 316 in a rematch with O'Malley.

Sterling uploaded a hilarious skit on Instagram, mocking 'Suga' for his recent comments on The TimboSugarshow, regarding the sacrifices he made after his title loss and what he will do differently in the rematch.

Ad

Trending

'Funk Master' captioned the video:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Lol it was a funny sound bite and I couldn’t help myself 🤣 No peens were J’d while filming this interview! All love! 😂"

Ad

The post caught the attention of 'Remember the Name,' who commented:

"😂😂"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comment below:

Belal Muhammad's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @funkmastermma on Instagram]

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili also chimed in with some laughing emojis:

Ad

"😂😂"

Merab Dvalishvili's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @funkmastermma on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen breaks down Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that former champion Sean O'Malley deserves the rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. Sonnen expects a lot more action from 'Suga' and believes the fans will see a very different O’Malley.

Ad

In a recent video on Instagram, Sonnen said:

"It will be a very different fight. Sean’s going to enjoy this fight a lot more. The pressures that were put on O’Malley and the way that fight came around was razor-thin. But, everything to lose was on O’Malley, everything was expected of him."

He added:

Ad

"But the answer to that question is, what’s gonna be different this time? As I look at Merab vs. O’Malley, a second time, I can tell you a lot of things are different."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Sean O'Malley below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.