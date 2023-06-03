UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title next against No.2 ranked contender Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

The two fighters had an intense faceoff after Sterling's last win and will be raring to get their hands on each other. However, Sterling also cannot wait to inspect O'Malley's hair, as he proclaimed on Twitter:

"I can’t wait to smell that curly set of hair. I wonder what it smells like…"

Fans questioned if 'Funkmaster' was intoxicated while tweeting.

"Are you drunk, bro? Lol"

"Aljo drunk [tears of joy emojis]"

"ur drunk put the vodka down"

Fans also made a load of jokes revolving around homosexuality and the tweet coinciding with pride month.

"You can’t say that until next month."

"During pride month? Glad you’re being yourself"

"Homie only made it 3 days into pride month..."

"You are never beating the allegations now aljo"

Fans came up with a variety of suggestions for how Sean O'Malley's locks might smell.

"Stale weed smoke I'm guessing"

"I bet it smells like his 2nd “L”"

"I expect it to smell like cotton candy"

"Weed and flaming hot cheetos"

"Skittles"

"Garbage, it smells like garbage."

Fans used various other memes in the replies and implored Aljamain Sterling to stop.

"Pause"

Others predicted the fight result and suggested an alternative stake for the fight.

"It will smell like defeat as hes dancing around your lifeless body while you gasp for air"

"Loser should go bald"

Aljamain Sterling will break Alexander Volkanovski's jaw according to Matt Serra

Aljamain Sterling now holds the record for the most consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history at three. He has expressed his intention to move up to featherweight after a couple more defenses and is scheduled to fight Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

Sterling's long time coach and former UFC fighter Matt Serra weighed in on a potential matchup between 'Funkmaster' and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Serra believes Sterling can not only get the better of the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter but also get a finish against him. He said in a recent interview with Brendan Schaub on Thiccc Boy.

“Aljamain [Sterling] with his arms, they’re wiry, I believe if he doesn’t get the neck, he’ll break the jaw. If he get’s [Volkanovski’s] back, he’s finishing. That’s a winnable fight. No disrespect, I like Volkanovski a lot.”

Check out Matt Serra's full interview with Brendan Schaub on YouTube:

