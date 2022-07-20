"Who is the mole within the UFC?" - Aljamain Sterling says "nothing's official" regarding fight against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280

UFC bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling recently offered fans an update on a potential fight against T.J. Dillashaw that is reportedly being targeted for UFC 280. He admitted that while the bout has been discussed, official paperwork hasn't been signed.

The bantamweight stars were previously scheduled to possibly lock horns at UFC 279s. However, the offers to Sterling and Dillashaw have since been altered. Reports suggest that the decision was taken to create space for a headlining clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' offered fans some insight into his next title defense against Dillashaw. He wondered who released information about the UFC's plans to the media:

"Nothing's official. This is something that's just been talked about. I've been tagged in stuff already, which always seems to happen. Like how do you guys, like, who is the mole within the UFC that keeps spilling the news to everybody? I mean, it ain't me.

I hope to God it's not my management team and yeah, I like to, kind of, try to keep some of these things behind wraps until things are final, sealed, and delivered. But that's not quite happening."

Aljamain Sterling offers his assessment of T.J. Dillashaw as an opponent

In the same video, Aljamain Sterling offered fans his take on T.J. Dillashaw's skills and aptitude inside the octagon. He admitted that the 36-year-old has a highly aggressive and unpredictable style.

However, Sterling declared that he was prepared for Dillashaw's challenge. Although he refused to take anything away from the former champion's skills and abilities, he asserted that he would outclass the Colorado native come fight night:

"[T.J. Dillahsaw] is a tough opponent. He's got this crazy switch stance style, very aggressive, he can wrestle. I don't know if he could do really like some real traditional jiu-jitsu outside of a rear naked choke, but even that I'm sure is just like, 'I'm just going to grab your head and squeeze and hopefully I put you unconscious.' So I'm looking forward to the test and I really do think I got his number."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's take on the same below:

