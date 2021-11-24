“Just wait for me, bro!” - Aljamain Sterling sends mocking message to Petr Yan after sustaining an injury in training 

Aljamain Sterling recently took to his social media handle to send a mocking message to his foe Petr Yan.

The fighter tweeted:

"Just wait for me, bro!"

Aljimain Sterling was crowned the bantamweight champion at UFC 259 after Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee to the head.

However, a similar incident took place during a training session on Monday, and the 'Funk Master' sustained a nasty cut inside of his lip.

Sterling apparently needed a few stitches for the cut as he posted a set of photos on his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.

The Serra jiu-jitsu product tweeted:

"3 stitches. Good as new. Doc says back in 2023."

"I know he can bleed, and I know he can be choked the f**k out"- Aljamain Sterling confident about defeating Petr Yan in a rematch

In a recent conversation with Michael Bisping, Aljamain Sterling mentioned that Yan's recent back-and-forth fight with Cory Sandhagen confirmed Sterling's belief that he can defeat the former 135-pound champion.

At UFC 250 in June 2020, Sterling defeated Sandhagen by first-round submission, making him the only MMA fighter to hold a stoppage victory over 'The Sandman'.

After being disqualified at UFC 259 due to an illegal knee strike, Petr Yan competed for the interim UFC bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 in October. Yan won the fight unanimously and is now the interim UFC bantamweight champion.

On that note, Aljamain Sterling further addressed his long-awaited rematch vs.Petr Yan in a video posted to Bisping's official YouTube channel:

“Hundred percent. And that fight with him and Sandhagen gives me all the confidence in the world because he’s a human being. I know he can bleed, and I know he can be choked the f**k out. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

When asked about his possible octagon return, Aljamain Sterling stated he aims for a February or March comeback.

You can watch Sterling in a conversation with Michael Bisping and Brendan Fitzgerald in the video below:

Edited by Joshua Broom