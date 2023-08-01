Aljamain Sterling sends warning to Sean O'Malley with bold prediction for UFC 292

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has seemingly sent a warning to 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley with a bold prediction for their highly-anticipated fight. Sterling is scheduled to put his bantamweight title on the line against O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19th, 2023.

Sterling is widely regarded as one of the best grapplers in the UFC, whereas O'Malley is hailed as one of the UFC's most skilled strikers today. Out of the 23 MMA victories that 'Funk Master' has amassed thus far, only 3 have come via KO/TKO. On the contrary, 'Sugar' has secured 16 wins in his MMA career, of which 11 are via KO/TKO.

Considering the variables at play, many foresee Aljamain Sterling having a grappling advantage in the matchup. Meanwhile, the belief is that Sean O'Malley boasts an edge in the striking department against 'Funk Master.'

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sterling has now suggested that O'Malley would be a good test for him in the striking realm. However, he warned that even a single error by 'Sugar' could open the latter up for a takedown and eventual ground-and-pound TKO defeat. Sterling tweeted:

"Sean will be a good striking test. But he makes one mistake and he’ll be on his back. GnP TKO, round 2! I’ve seen it play out hundred of times now. Almost time to execute the vision #SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill"

Could the UFC 292 bout against 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley be Aljamain Sterling's last fight at bantamweight?

Apart from briefly trying his hand in the featherweight (145-pound) division early in his MMA career, Aljamain Sterling has primarily competed in the bantamweight (135-pound) division. Sterling currently holds the UFC bantamweight championship and has successfully defended the title thrice.

That said, in a recent interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, Aljamain Sterling indicated that his weight cuts to bantamweight are getting tougher as the years go by. 'Funk Master' revealed that irrespective of whether he wins or loses against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, it'd likely be his last fight at bantamweight.

Besides, many feel that Aljamain Sterling's potential exit from bantamweight could open the path for his close friend Merab Dvalishvili to fight for the UFC bantamweight title in the near future. Sterling, for his part, highlighted that he'll probably move up to featherweight after UFC 292. 'Funk Master' stated:

"I'ma say, win or learn, this is probably my last fight at bantamweight... Even if I were to 'learn' and I didn't get my hand raised, it damn sure ain't because of Sean O'Malley running me out of the division. It's more so, this s**t's getting old, man. It hurts... It's the weight cut."

Watch Sterling's assessment in the video below:

