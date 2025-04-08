Aljamain Sterling shares hilarious response after fan moans about lackluster UFC events highlighting Torrez Finney's performance: "He will 10-7 you"

Aljamian Sterling gave a reality check to a fan who criticized Torrez Finney's UFC Vegas 105 performance against Robert Valentin. In the main card opening bout of the April 5 event, Finney, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, utilized his wrestling skills to outwork Valentin, ultimately securing a split decision victory.
Social media expressed critical opinions about Finney's performance as well as the overall quality of fights on the card. However, Sterling, the former UFC bantamweight champion, defended the fighters and tried to explain the technical aspects of fighting to fans on X.
One of the fans responded:
"Aljo please stop. The last 2 cards were absolutely dog shit with barely any knockouts or excitement. The sport has been declining the last 3-4 years. Soon it will be full of fighters like Torrez finney who don’t throw any punches."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Sterling gave a reality check to the fan and wrote:
"Don’t disrespect the Finney bro! He will 10-7 you and you know it!"
Check out the interaction between Aljamain Sterling and the fan below:
Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin scorecards met with mixed reactions within the MMA community
Although Torrez Finney managed to secure takedowns against Robert Valentin with relative ease, he did little in terms of ground-and-pound or submission attempts and controlled Valentin for long stretches. Fans seemed to disapprove of Finney's approach due to its apparent lack of entertainment value.
Two of the three judges scored the bout in Finney's favor, while one judge, Tony Weeks, awarded all three rounds to Valentin.
Check out the Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin official scorecards below:
The MMA community was divided over the unusual scorecards. Some believed that Finney was in control for most of the fight and deserved the judges' nod. However, others argued that Valentin landed the more meaningful strikes more frequently and should have won the fight.
The controversial scorecard brought the issue of MMA judging and scoring criteria to the forefront.