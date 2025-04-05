Aljamain Sterling shares hilarious story about flipping the script with Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling recently shared an inside story of his friend, Merab Dvalishvili, where the reigning bantamweight king flipped the usual script of how things used to work.

Ad

Sterling recently shared a "L'il Bro, Big Bro" story about himself and Dvalishvili on X. 'Funk Master' labeled himself "Big Bro," stating how he usually won the sparring sessions he had with Dvalishvili during training. However, he mentioned that 'The Machine' once got the better of him in such a session in 2022.

Sterling also detailed that he almost cried from laughing too hard after Dvalishvili tried to brag about that win. He said:

Ad

Trending

"He walks over while I’m sitting down [after losing the session]. He’s got his hand on his waist and wiping his beard and s*it. He said, ‘Normally you get the better of me, but today is my day.' Bro, I was crying laughing inside, but I was also laughing out loud."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sterling and Dvalishvili have paired with other fighters and training facilities for fight-specific training sessions before their bouts. The friendship between these two developed from their time training together at the Serra BJJ Academy and Longo-Weidman MMA

Aljamain Sterling gets choked by his teammate on a Russian reality TV show

The Russian fighting-based reality TV show, 'ALF Reality,' operates on the principle of UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter,' where two teams of young prospects are coached by two renowned UFC athletes.

Ad

The current season of the show features Aljamain Sterling's team taking on Petr Yan's. However, one of Sterling's teammates recently subjected him to a humiliating incident. 'Funk Master's' team features a Georgian fighter named Zalimkhan Yusupov, who is reputed for his choking others stealthily from their back irrespective of the situation.

A recent X update from @UFCFIFTHROUND showcased Yususpov sneaking up on Sterling and applying a rear-naked choke, seemingly putting the former UFC bantamweight champion to sleep.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Souvik Roy Souvik took up writing as his profession in 2019 and has worked for various publications, including EssentiallySports and The SportsRush since then.

While he holds a diploma in electrical engineering, Souvik’s love for combat sports and the written word has ensured a seamless transition to his current profession.

As of the UFC, Dustin Poirier is his favorite fighter. 'The Diamond's' respectful attitude in a trash-talk-heavy sport makes Souvik root for him. Poirier's five-round war against Dan Hooker in June 2020 is his all-time favorite MMA scrap to date.

Furthermore, he is of the opinion that MMA has taken over boxing as the world’s top combat sport due to the regularity of events.

Coming to his writing, Souvik will do everything to ensure that his pieces are informative and relevant, which is perhaps why one of his articles is still the most viewed in the MMA division of EssentiallySports.

Souvik’s other interests include singing (he’s a frontman for a rock band in Kolkata), playing guitar, and watching documentaries. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.