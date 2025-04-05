Aljamain Sterling shares hilarious story about flipping the script with Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling recently shared an inside story of his friend, Merab Dvalishvili, where the reigning bantamweight king flipped the usual script of how things used to work.
Sterling recently shared a "L'il Bro, Big Bro" story about himself and Dvalishvili on X. 'Funk Master' labeled himself "Big Bro," stating how he usually won the sparring sessions he had with Dvalishvili during training. However, he mentioned that 'The Machine' once got the better of him in such a session in 2022.
Sterling also detailed that he almost cried from laughing too hard after Dvalishvili tried to brag about that win. He said:
"He walks over while I’m sitting down [after losing the session]. He’s got his hand on his waist and wiping his beard and s*it. He said, ‘Normally you get the better of me, but today is my day.' Bro, I was crying laughing inside, but I was also laughing out loud."
Sterling and Dvalishvili have paired with other fighters and training facilities for fight-specific training sessions before their bouts. The friendship between these two developed from their time training together at the Serra BJJ Academy and Longo-Weidman MMA
Aljamain Sterling gets choked by his teammate on a Russian reality TV show
The Russian fighting-based reality TV show, 'ALF Reality,' operates on the principle of UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter,' where two teams of young prospects are coached by two renowned UFC athletes.
The current season of the show features Aljamain Sterling's team taking on Petr Yan's. However, one of Sterling's teammates recently subjected him to a humiliating incident. 'Funk Master's' team features a Georgian fighter named Zalimkhan Yusupov, who is reputed for his choking others stealthily from their back irrespective of the situation.
A recent X update from @UFCFIFTHROUND showcased Yususpov sneaking up on Sterling and applying a rear-naked choke, seemingly putting the former UFC bantamweight champion to sleep.