"He's literally getting the McGregor treatment"- Aljamain Sterling talks about the lack of "hard matchups" for Sean O'Malley

With the scheduled bantamweight clash between Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan fast approaching, Aljamain Sterling took to YouTube to give his thoughts on his division rival, insisting the UFC are protecting him as they did with Conor McGregor.

'Funk Master' is preparing to make his second defense of the 135 pound title when he meets T.J. Dillashaw in the co-headliner of UFC 280 later this year. The Serra-Longo rep silenced the doubters when he rightfully earned a decision victory against Petr Yan in his last octagon appearance.

Whilst discussing the bout between the two bantamweights, Aljamain Sterling argued that Sean O'Malley is "getting the McGregor treatment," arguing that the UFC have yet to pit the flashy striker against a true MMA grappler, instead opting for stylistic matchups that suit the rising star.

"He's literally getting the McGregor treatment on the way to a title shot... He has not fought a single grappler, outside of 'Chito' [Vera], and 'Chito' is not really a grappler. He's a jiu-jitsu-based fighter who is willing to stand on the feet... Conor McGregor fighting Chad Mendes, short-notice, it's one of those things, like here's the layup, I'm throwing it against the backboard, all you have to do is put it in the rim"

In his next outing, 'Sugar' will face the dangerous Petr Yan, with fans expecting a high-level striking brawl. Although it hasn't been confirmed, the winner of this war will likely be next in line to challenge for the UFC 135 pound title.

Despite never officially winning a fight against anybody ranked in the top ten at bantamweight, Sean O'Malley potentially finds himself one win away from his first ever UFC title shot.

During his time inside the octagon, the Montana-resident has shown high-level ability on the feet and prides himself on being 'the best striker in the UFC', but how will he fare against elite grapplers?

While he has yet to face a grappling specialist inside the cage, O'Malley is a master at using his length and distance, and according to him, his jiu-jitsu game is incredibly underrated.

