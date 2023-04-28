Aljamain Sterling thanks Paulo Costa "for the secret juice" as he shows off insane physique

Aljamain Sterling is expressing his gratitude to Paulo Costa as he prepares to defend his bantamweight championship against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sterling took to Twitter to post a video of himself flexing and included a caption thanking the former middleweight title challenger for his secret juice. He mentioned that it has helped him attain his physique as his bantamweight title defense nears.

He tweeted:

".Thank you @BorrachinhaMMA for the secret Juice bro"

Costa's 'Secret Juice' has taken a life of its own on social media as the middleweight continues to promote it. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, he mentioned that there are various methods to make the drink, but he prefers 4 ingredients, one of them being ginger, saying:

"The most beautiful for me is four ingredient...I'm addicted on that one, bro. I don't put sugar, bad things on my body." [21:02 - 21:51]

'Borrachinha' has yet to respond to 'Funk Master's tweet, but he'll likely give him the seal of approval for the compliment.

Former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver weighs in on Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Pulver spoke about 'Funk Master' possibly being different heading into his third title defense against Cejudo. He mentioned that 'Triple C' being the former champion and never losing the title could be in the back of his mind when they meet in the octagon at UFC 288.

'Lil' Evil' said:

"In my eyes, he's [Aljamain Sterling] kind of not the champion in this fight. He's fighting the real champ...And you're gonna have to deal with that. So, that's already gonna put you in a different position, you can try to tell yourself that you're champ but you know in the back of your mind the real champ is right there." [22:44 - 22:59]

It will be interesting to see whether 'Funk Master' will make history as the first bantamweight to successfully retain his title for a third time, or if Cejudo will regain the championship he never lost when he initially retired.

Watch the full video:

