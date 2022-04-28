"You guys should form a Tag-Team called Needle D*ck" - Aljamain Sterling uses Henry Cejudo to mock T.J. Dillashaw, gets trolled by 'Triple C'

Aljamain Sterling put T.J. Dillashaw on blast for claiming that he's fought tougher competition than 'Funk Master' in the past. 'Lieutenant Dan' recently told ESPN MMA that he considers a potential title clash against Sterling "an easy fight" and branded the reigning bantamweight champ "not championship-caliber."

In response, Sterling took to Twitter to mock Dillashaw for using performance-enhancing drugs in the past. He then asked the former two-time champion to name the former opponents who he claimed are better than the 32-year-old.

'Funk Master' also referred to Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo as comedians for claiming they could beat him and asked them to do a stand-up gig together.

Sterling then went onto remind Dillashaw of his first-round knockout loss to 'Triple C' back in 2019, referring to Cejudo as the 36-year-old's "daddy".

".@TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced? This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo. He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled a**."

Check out the the tweet below:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced?This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo . He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled ass .@TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced? 😂 This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo. He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled ass💉

Cejudo responded to Sterling's tweet, claiming that he's enjoying watching his "kids" argue on Twitter.

"I hate it when my 2 kids argue over Twitter. You guys should form a Tag-Team called Needle D*ck."

Check out the tweet below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced?This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo . He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled ass .@TJDillashaw who TF have you beaten that is soOoOoo much tougher than the guys I’ve faced? 😂 This is Comedy Central. You should do stand up with @HenryCejudo. He’s your daddy, after he sonned your needled ass💉 I hate it when my 2 kids argue over Twitter. You guys should form a Tag-Team called Needle Dick. twitter.com/funkmastermma/… I hate it when my 2 kids argue over Twitter. You guys should form a Tag-Team called Needle Dick. twitter.com/funkmastermma/…

Sterling then issued a response to Cejudo's tweet by showing his disregard for the former two-division UFC champ's abilities.

T.J. Dillashaw or Henry Cejudo - Who's more likely to fight Aljamain Sterling for the title next?

Henry Cejudo is expected to return to the octagon later this year. The former Olympic gold medalist announced that he is stepping out of retirement after two years and hopes to fight Sterling for the bantamweight crown down the line.

The last time Cejudo stepped inside the octagon was at UFC 249 when he beat Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight title.

Following his win over Petr Yan in their rematch at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling called out T.J. Dillashaw. With Dillashaw seemingly agreeing to fight 'Funk Master' too, it is likely that 'Lieutenant Dan' will get a title shot ahead of Henry Cejudo.

However, the UFC could also book a rematch between Cejudo and Dillashaw to determine the title challenger who'd then go on to fight Sterling. It will be interesting to see how the championship picture unfolds in the coming days in this heavily stacked bantamweight division.

Edited by David Andrew