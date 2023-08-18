Aljamain Sterling wife: Is the UFC bantamweight champion married? Everything you need to know about his love life

Aljamain Sterling, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion is currently engaged. He has been involved in a relationship with his partner, Rebecca Cruz, for more than a decade.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2011. In 2022, Aljamain Sterling took to social media to share some photos confirming their engagement. He did so alongside the caption:

"It took 10 years, but I knew I didn’t want to waste anymore time! I love you Rebecca Cruz. And soon to be... Mrs. Sterling! ❤️ Happy 10th anniversary! #Uniondale #Fiancé #MrsSterling#MiCorazon #ElSalvador #Jamaica#LongIsland #Engaged"

It appears as though Sterling proposed during dinner, when the couple were celebrating their tenth anniversary. Since then, he has not confirmed or denied whether they have completed their wedding ceremony.

That being said, Rebecca Cruz is often seen with Sterling, and has expressed support for him on her social media. In fact, she took to social media after UFC 288, when Sterling defended his title against Henry Cejudo, and said:

"Always pushing harder and higher, that’s MY champion. 100% earned and well deserved. I love you! 💗 To Aljos corner-I love you all. You guys are the best! 🥹Thank you to all my family, my friends and all the real fans that came out to support Aljo on Saturday night. I see all your sweet messages and I’m grateful for every one of you."

As a result, it appears as though their relationship is strong to this day, and that they are waiting for the perfect time to get married.

Aljamain Sterling recalls incident between his fiancee and Floyd Mayweather

Speaking on a Spinning Backfist podcast, Aljamain Sterling revealed that Floyd Mayweather tried to 'pick her (referring to Sterling's girlfriend) up.' According to Sterling, Mayweather invited both Sterling and his girlfriend to a private area.

Sterling, however, said that he was certain that they were trying to get her in, and once they did, they would find an excuse to get Sterling out of there. He then went on to say:

"Listen, I know Floyd is undefeated in boxing. I'm undefeated in MMA. If we want to find out what's the better sport, we can."

