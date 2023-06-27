"Aljo is innocent!" - Helen Yee hilariously exposes Aljamain Sterling for staring at her 'microphone' during old interview

MMA journalist Helen Yee has poked fun at the UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling in her recent social media post.

Yee uploaded a video to her Instagram account featuring an old interview with Sterling where the 'Funk Master' can be seen staring at her. A few seconds later, in another interview, Sterling can be seen clarifying that he was looking at the microphone during the interview.

MMA fans were humored by Yee's video and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it. One individual defended Sterling, saying that the bantamweight champion was indeed just trying to read what was written on the microphone:

"Aljo is innocent! We all see he only got eyes for his own. He was in fact just reading what the mic said lol."

Another user commented that Sterling was genuinely trying to know about the news outlet to which he was giving an interview:

"I think he really was. You would want to know what channel or TV show is interviewing you otherwise you might say the wrong one."

But there were others who weren't convinced and accused Sterling of using an excuse to get out of the awkward situation.

MMA fans commenting on Helen Yee's Instagram post

Aljamain Sterling discusses Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez with Helen Yee

On multiple occasions, Aljamain Sterling has expressed interest in moving up to the featherweight division and challenging the 145-pound champion. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Sterling weighed in on the upcoming title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Breaking down the fight, 'Funk Master' said that Rodriguez might be a tough challenge for 'The Great' as the former has several physical advantages over Volkanovski:

"It's hard to bet against Volkanovski, but I think he's in for a dog fight. I think he's gonna really have to earn that paycheck, and earn that title defense because Yair, man, he's good. Yair's a lot longer, he kicks harder, he's faster, he kicks from both sides... I mean, may the best man win. They're both great dudes, great ambassadors for the sport," said Aljamain Sterling.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments from the 4:39 mark below:

