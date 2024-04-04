"All of his attacks are dangerous" - Kulabdam says he won't underestimate Nong-O Hama's fight-ending power

Thai superstar 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai will make sure not to take legendary Muay Thai fighter and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama lightly when the two lock horns this weekend.

After all, Nong-O is widely regarded as the greatest Muay Thai fighter of his era, and just two fights ago, he wore ONE Championship gold around his waist.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kulabdam says he is fully aware of all the weapons Nong-O brings to the table.

'Left Meteorite' stated:

"All of [Nong-O's] attacks are dangerous. Every weapon he throws at you can knock you out. For his advantage, he definitely has much more experience than me."

Kulabdam is banking on his youth to trump Nong-O's wisdom and experience.

'Left Meteorite' clashes with the former bantamweight Muay Thai king at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from your location.

Kulabdam hopes to earn world title shot by knocking out Nong-O Hama: "It'll be a ticket"

'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai has his eye on ONE Championship gold, and the 25-year-old Thai star believes he needs to knock out the legendary Nong-O Hama in order to secure a title shot.

Kulabdam told ONE Championship:

"Knocking out Nong-O is really important for me because it'll be a ticket to the title shot."

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is none other than the United Kingdom's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty. Haggerty defeated Nong-O last year to claim the belt.

