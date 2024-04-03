"He is old but he can still fight" - Kulabdam stacks praise on "idol" Nong-O ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58 fireworks

Like many before him, ONE rising star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai was inspired by Nong-O Hama's greatness in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, the 25-year-old warrior will have his idol-turned-rival moment against a living legend he looked up to for most of his life.

After going 7-3-1 under the ONE banner, Kulabdam is due for the biggest fight of his career against Nong-O in a pivotal three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at Lumpinee Stadium on April 5.

Ahead of this potential career-defining opportunity, 'Left Meteorite' shared his respect and admiration for his compatriot in an interview with ONE:

"To fight with Nong-O means a lot to me because he's my idol. I love his style. I respect his discipline and the way he takes care of his body. He is old but he can still fight. I'm happy to have a chance to fight my idol."

Kulabdam has certainly paid his dues to the world's largest martial arts organization, especially after the rampage he's been as of late.

The Thai heavy-hitter is on a four-fight winning streak, with his last three coming by way of impressive finishes over Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo.

Another knockout victory, over a legend like Nong-O no less, will no doubt catapult his stock in the division's top five rankings.

Nong-O promises to fight fire with fire against Kulabdam

After getting brutally knocked out in his last two contests, nobody would fault Nong-O if he decides to implore a more conservative game plan against the dangerous Kulabdam.

However, the defiant 37-year-old icon is not one to shy away from a gunfight.

Despite the imminent dangers that Kulabdam brings, Nong-O promises to charge forward and deliver non-stop entertainment against his heavy-handed foe.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:

"This fight is going to be explosive. I'm ready to go toe-to-toe with him, and I'll never back down."

