“Focused on getting the win” – Nong-O Hama says victory the only thing that matters against Kulabdam

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is set to return to action this week against fellow Thai fighter Kulabdam So Jor Piek Uthai. He is excited about the contest and focused on winning.

The two Thai fighters collide in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown, part of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, and is set to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O said he is looking forward to the contest as it will mark the first time in over three years that he will be going up against a compatriot and, more importantly, an opportunity for him to halt a two-fight slide.

He shared this in an interview with Sportsmanor, saying:

"I'm excited as usual because for this fight I'll be facing a fellow Thai fighter. It has been three years since I've faced a Thai. So I'm excited and pumped. I'm focused on getting the win no matter what."

Check out what he had to say below:

Nong-O, 35, has hit a rough patch of late, losing back-to-back fights. The first was in April last year, when he was knocked out by British striker Jonathan Haggerty in the opening round to lose the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Then in December, he was KO'd by Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo in the second round.

Despite the losses, Nong-O said he is not about done competing at a high level and looks to prove that at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Kulabdam, 25, meanwhile, is out to extend a four-fight winning streak. His most recent win came just this February when he stopped Julio Lobo of Brazil by TKO in the second round.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live from your location, check your local listings ot visit ONE Championship's official website.

Nong-O looks to make another run at the world title

Thai legend Nong-O Hama has already reached the summit of the sport of Muay Thai as a world champion but is looking to revisit it even at this stage of his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old Sakon Nakhon native saw his long reign as ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion come to an end in April last year, when he was knocked out in the opening round by Jonathan Haggerty in their title clash.

He has since vowed to come back better, redeem himself from the defeat, and make another run at the title.

Nong-O told ONE Championship in an interview:

"Now, I'm trying to earn a title shot, and I believe that I'll come back greater than ever. My goal before retiring is to become the world champion again."

The former world titleholder's redemption tour, however, got off to a bad start as he lost by KO to Nico Carrillo in his last fight back in December.

He now seeks to bounce back in his scheduled fight against fellow Thai Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58.