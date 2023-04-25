Fans in utter disbelief of Jonathan Haggerty’s KO win over Nong-O

Legends falling off their thrones are not that uncommon in sports, but Nong-O Hama’s defeat to Jonathan Haggerty carried a heavier weight than normal.

Nong-O is regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time and is one of the most influential figures in the history of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. So, for the Thai legend to fall in such a manner in Bangkok had an entire nation in pure disbelief.

ONE Championship recently posted a ring-side view of Haggerty’s historic knockout. Even those outside of Thailand knew that what they saw was a seismic shift in Muay Thai’s storied landscape:

“We still can't believe what happened 😵 Were YOU shocked by Jonathan Haggerty's performance? 😳 @jhaggerty_," posted ONE Championship on Instagram.

Fans quickly chimed in and recalled how they reacted to the end of ONE Fight Night 9:

“I was speechless. Still a bit I’m shock tbh. I thought if Haggerty was going to win, it would’ve been by decision,” wrote killerkyl88 in the comments section.

“I yelled too loud when this happened. Still in shock. What a fight 🔥,” viktor_pili posted.

“I ran out the room when I saw this😂,” wrote lawstcause.

Tongan Olympic athlete Pita Taufatofua said that what Jonathan Haggerty did was part of the natural balance of combat sports:

“Two legends went to war and one emerged as winner. All part of the beauty of combat sports. Nothing but respect for both warriors!” Posted Taufatofua

Haggerty, who is still 26 years old, has now captured world titles in two weight classes. That makes him the sixth fighter in ONE Championship to achieve such a feat.

The British star’s first world title triumph was in May 2019, when he beat the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Poll : 0 votes