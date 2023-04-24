Nong-O consoles his son following loss to Jonathan Haggerty

Nong-O Hama’s loss certainly left a ton of people in shock, but no one took it harder than the Thai legend’s family.

After losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O posted a video of him consoling his grief-stricken son inside one of the locker rooms at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Though Nong-O had just suffered arguably the toughest defeat of his career, he still maintained a confident face so as not to let his son down following the end of ONE Fight Night 9.

“Papa will be back soon 👦🏻,” posted Nong-O on Instagram.

As he consoled his son, scores of people took the opportunity to show Nong-O the plaudits he deserved.

Even Jonathan Haggerty took some time to show respect to his fallen opponent.

“🙏🏼❤️,” Haggerty posted in the comments section.

“Keep fighting brother, come back again,” ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wrote.

“Now and forever a legend,” Liam Harrison, who faced Nong-O in 2022, commented.

“❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” wrote ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Heads up champ! 🙌❤️ Still and always the best ❤️,” Denice Zamboanga, who also competed at ONE Fight Night 9, wrote in the comments section.

Nong-O was riding a perfect 10-0 run in ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 9. He was seen as an overwhelming favorite to retain the world title in his home nation.

Haggerty, however, came marauding in and shattered the dreams of Nong-O’s hometown fans. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion went on a frenzied assault the moment the opening bell sounded.

By the time 2:40 had elapsed, Nong-O was knocked down three times and Haggerty was celebrating his historic victory.

Poll : 0 votes