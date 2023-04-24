Ending Nong-O Hama’s reign of terror is a gargantuan task for anyone, but new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty passed that test with flying colors.

After doing the improbable at ONE Fight Night 9 over the weekend, ‘The General’ soaked it all in and talked about becoming the first person to defeat Nong-O inside the circle.

By doing so, he also aligned himself with some of the best fighters in the promotion’s history, becoming a two-division world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin in his post-event interview, ‘The General’ shared:

“Great, great, thank you everyone. For sure, to beat Nong-O, I feel like he was the boy that everyone [cheered for]. He ruled Muay Thai. And to do what I’ve done - not only to beat him, but to knock him out - guess I’m the boy now.”

See the full interview below:

Truth be told, it’s about time pundits give ‘The General’ the respect he deserves. He annihilated a seemingly invincible opponent, whom many believe was the pound-for-pound best fighter in the promotion.

Nong-O, after all, was untouchable in 10 fights inside the circle, with his last five world title defenses all ending by way of chilling knockouts.

The tables were turned last Friday when the gutsy Haggerty showed no fear and gave the Thai legend a taste of his own medicine.

In less than a round, Nong-O hit the mat thrice courtesy of the English slugger’s precise and lethal strikes.

Jonathan Haggerty has just seized the biggest moment of his professional career and aims to be the face of bantamweight Muay Thai for a long time.

