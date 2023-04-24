Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t mind giving Nong-O an immediate rematch

If there’s one former world champion who deserves an outright rematch, it’s certainly Nong-O Hama. Even new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty agrees to this.

Just moments after doing the unthinkable and unseating the dominant Thai destroyer at ONE Fight Night 9 this past weekend, Haggerty revealed he’d welcome a do-over with the legendary fighter in a heartbeat.

‘The General’, who shocked the world by handing Nong-O his first taste of defeat inside the circle, told the South China Morning Post in his post-event interview:

“Yeah, no hard feelings at all. I wish him a speedy recovery. What a great legend. If he wants to go again, we’ll go again, no problem at all.”

Catch the full interview below:

Given Nong-O’s incredible 10-0 run and five straight KO wins, most fans and pundits had him as the clear favorite in his eighth world title defense. The defiant Haggerty, though, embraced the role of the underdog and put on a flawless performance to silence the pro-Nong-O crowd at Lumpinee Stadium.

The former ONE flyweight ruler did not allow the hometown favorite to mount any offense, sending him to the canvas twice in the first round.

With two-division supremacy in his grasp, Haggerty rose to the occasion and blitzed Nong-O to complete arguably the biggest upset in Muay Thai history.

While we’d all want to see these two fearsome warriors run it back, there’s also no shortage of possible challengers if ONE Championship decides otherwise.

Felipe Lobo is the obvious choice after knocking out the previously first-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex. Fans would also love to see Jonathan Haggerty clash with his fellow Brit Liam Harrison upon his return from injury.

