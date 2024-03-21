Former ONE world champion Nong-O says "top form" Kulabdam shouldn't underestimate his credentials

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama warned upcoming opponent Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai not to underestimate him in their scheduled all-Thai showdown next month.

The two will collide at ONE Friday Fights 58 in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O, 37, will try to halt a two-fight skid against 'Left Meteorite', who is 12 years his junior and has won his last four matches.

While he has had his struggles of late, the veteran Thai fighter said Kulabdam should know better than thinking he will just roll over him come fight night, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

"I give Kulabdam 10 out of 10. This man is in top form right now. But he shouldn't dare think that he's going to beat me easily."

Nong-O was last in action in December against Nico Carrillo of Scotland, where he lost by knockout in the second round. Prior to it, he was also KO'd in the opening round by British striker Jonathan Haggerty last April to lose the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The back-to-back losses are serving as primary motivation for him entering ONE Friday Fights 58.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5. To catch it from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Nong-O undaunted by back-to-back losses

Thai superstar Nong-O Hama wants to continue fighting notwithstanding the tough back-to-back losses he has absorbed. He and his team believe that there is still a lot of fight left in him even at this stage of his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was knocked out in each of his last two fights, leaving some quarters thinking that retirement already beckons for the proud fighter.

However, he reiterated that he is far from retiring, sharing to ONE Championship in an interview:

"At 37 years of age, I can assure you that I will definitely continue fighting. Because if it happens, I'll stop now. And if one day I want to continue fighting, what will I do? Everyone on the team still sees that I can continue."

The veteran Thai fighter looks to prove that he can still compete at a high level when he battles Kulbdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58 next month.