"All the broken bones, dislocated fingers" - Halle Berry on what took her by surprise while training with Valentina Shevchenko for 'Bruised' 

Actress Halle Berry recently revealed what surprised her the most about MMA fighter Valentina Shevchenko. The American actress was cast alongside 'Bullet' in the movie 'Bruised' where she plays a MMA fighter.

Berry revealed that it was the amount of injuries that happened to her that took her by surprise while training for the movie. The 55-year-old also indicated that her age played a factor behind the injuries as well. During a recent Q&A session, here's what Berry said:

"All the broken bones, dislocated fingers. I didn't show in the movie, I also broke three toes and dislocated my shoulder besides the finger and two broken ribs. I wasn't expecting all that. I knew it was gonna be hard and grueling but you know I, I'm not a youngster! So, I expected things to happen. But I had no idea of the level of the injury that I would have to work my way through."

Watch Halle Berry discuss Valentina Shevchenko:

The actress trained in MMA for a while as she got ready for the role and Shevchenko helped her in that. The aforementioned injuries occurred during that period.

The plot of the movie revolves around a female fighter who failed to make an impact on the sport. Despite many obstacles, the character managed to make a successful comeback to the sport.

'Bruised' made its world premiere in 2020. It was Berry's debut as a film director. The movie was also released on Netflix in November 2021. Shevchenko was part of the cast for the film.

Berry has shown her affinity towards the UFC on multiple occasions. She is an ardent fan who often appears on live UFC pay-per-views. The famous actress also oversaw the UFC 268 faceoff between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko returns at UFC 275

According to reports, 'Bullet' is set to return at UFC 275 as she defends her flyweight throne against Taila Santos. Valentina Shevchenko is currently on an eight-fight winning streak in the 125 lbs division. She stopped Lauren Murphy in her last fight at UFC 266.

Santos, on the other hand, is on a four-fight winning streak at the moment. She stopped Joanne Calderwood in her last fight in November 2021. Santos has an exceptional professional record of 19-1. The 28-year-old has a total of 13 finishes in her career so far, with 10 T/KO and three submission wins.

Shevchenko's record stands at 22-3 with a total of 15 finishes. 'Bullet' has never lost a fight in the UFC's flyweight division. She holds notable wins over Julianna Pena, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and more in her UFC career.

