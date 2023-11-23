"All their contracts null and void" - PFL gave up on a more 'cost-effective' takeover deal for the sake of Bellator fighters, says founder Donn Davis

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently announced that they have purchased Bellator, marking one of the biggest mixed martial arts mergers in recent memory. Donn Davis recently revealed that the PFL passed up on the opportunity to save some money by delaying the purchase.

Speaking on his podcast, The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani shared that he asked Davis why the promotion did not wait until Showtime Sports was out of the combat sports business in January. He read the PFL founder's response, which came via text message, stating:

"Yes, it was discussed. That would've been more cost-effective for PFL. We could have done that. We did it this way because it's better for the Bellator fighters or else all of their contracts are null and void... 200 fighters hitting the market at once, the fighters would have been in a bad position."

Hlelwani continued reading Davis' response:

"Sure, some would have had multiple bidders and ended up in the same position. 90% of them would have been worse off. I took the long-term view that PFL as a fighter first league would benefit and doing this would build good will and relationships."

Check out Ariel Helwani's full comments on his texts with Donn Davis below:

Helwani noted that the PFL would have been in a position where they could lose Bellator's top fighters if a bidding war was to take place. While they gave Paramount equity, they did not have to spend money to make the acquisition and will now be able to keep Bellator's full slate of fighters.

Donn Davis gives update on PFL's pursuit of Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz remains one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. The PFL have expressed an interest in signing him to face Jake Paul as they search for an opponent for the latter's mixed martial arts debut.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Donn Davis revealed that the company still has an offer on the table for the former UFC lightweight title challenger, stating:

"He's a people's champion. We respect Nate. If he accepted that fight, the fans would love that fight and we would love to have him do that fight and we're offering him more money than other people because that's respect...

"One thing about Nate or fighters or entrepreneurs, they're their own men. They do what they want to do. Nate will do it when he wants to do it so I'm just trying to create a canvas that we're open for business."

Check out Donn Davis' comments on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the PFL below:

Davis noted that his offer to Diaz sits in the range of $10-15 million. While the mixed martial arts free agent has expressed that he is uninterested in fighting in the PFL, it remains to be seen if the lucrative offer can change that.