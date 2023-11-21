"Here's $15 million" - PFL founder Donn Davis discloses where they stand on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz MMA fight

Nate Diaz has not announced his plans for his return to combat sports after making his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August. While the social media personality has his next boxing match lined up, he has expressed interest in making his mixed martial arts debut in the PFL against the former UFC lightweight title challenger.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, PFL founder Donn Davis shared that there is still an offer on the table to Diaz, stating:

"He's a people's champion. We respect Nate. If he accepted that fight, the fans would love that fight and we would love to have him do that fight and we're offering him more money than other people because that's respect... One thing about Nate or fighters or entrepreneurs, they're their own men. They do what they want to do. Nate will do it when he wants to do it so I'm just trying to create a canvas that we're open for business."

Davis continued:

"It's like the old Motel 6, 'we'll leave the light on' so I just want to leave the light on and I want to say, 'here's $15 million, here's Jake, we have all the infrastructure at PFL and we're easy to work with'. Dink, the light's on... $10 to 15 [million]. I'm just letting him know, the range is there. There's a higher end of the range and a lower end of the range. Like, beep, the light's on."

Check out Donn Davis' comments on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the PFL below:

Diaz has continuously downplayed any interest in fighting in the PFL despite the lucrative offer.

Nate Diaz previously hinted that he could return to the UFC

While Nate Diaz has his options open regarding his next career route, he previously shared that he will likely return to the UFC or promote his own mixed martial arts return. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour ahead of his boxing debut, the former UFC lightweight title challenger stated:

"It would probably either be back in the UFC or do something like this in the MMA style."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments on a potential return to the UFC below:

Diaz previously noted that he would be open to a mixed martial arts bout with a 50-50 revenue split with his promotion, Real Fight Inc. There have also been rumors that he could face either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier in a potential UFC return.