"All the crowd was supporting him" - Dmitry Menshikov proud to silence pro-Sinsamut audience with emphatic KO

Russian knockout artist and former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov stepped into hostile territory last weekend when he took on hometown favorite Sinsamut Klinmee.

Menshikov and Klinmee locked horns at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

After a rough start to the contest, Menshikov found his groove in the third round, punishing Sinsamut with a combination before stopping him at the midway point.

Fans in the stadium were understandably behind Sinsamut, cheering their Thai bet on to win. This created an atmosphere in which Menshikov was battling against the tide.

However, the Russian stalwart says it hardly bothered him.

Speaking in the official post-fight interview backstage, Menshikov detailed how he dealt with the pro-Sinsamut chants.

The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai product stated:

"You know, like, to be honest, I [didn't] care. I didn't think about it much. But, yeah, at the same time, yeah, it was against a pretty different-styled Thai fighter. One of the best, so, of course, all the crowd was supporting him."

Dmitry Menshikov won't stop at becoming world champion: "I have plans for two belts"

Hard-hitting Russian star Dmitry Menshikov wants to be ONE world champion. But that's not the full extent of his plan in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Menshikov wants both the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. That means he is after Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas.

Menshikov told ONE:

"If it's a rematch with him, sure. I want to be the champion. And also, I want to take the belt, not just in Muay Thai, but kickboxing too. It's in my goals. I have plans for two belts."