Knockout merchant Dmitry Menshikov pleased to turn the tide with late finish of Sinsamut: "It was great"

Unlike his past two outings, Dmitry Menshikov had to dig deep to earn a third successive highlight-reel win on the global stage at ONE Fight Night 22.

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete played second fiddle to Sinsamut Klinmee for large portions of their lightweight Muay Thai clash inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday.

'Aquaman' worked diligently into the pocket, picked the better shots, and found a way to halt the Russian's heavy artillery throughout the tie.

That was, of course, until Dmitry Menshikov reminded the world why you cannot ever afford to give him any room to connect in four-ounce gloves.

When asked to pick whether his third-round finish over Sinsamut was better than his opening-round knockouts of Mouhcine Chafi and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, the 26-year-old said:

"Yeah, you know, like it's really difficult to say if it was the best fight or not. I really have to watch the fight first. I haven't seen it yet."

In terms of drama and the thrills of earning a come-from-behind win, this was certainly special. He continued during the post-event press conference:

"But at the same time, yeah, it was great. I had done everything [I can to get the win]."

Watch the full interview here:

The Prokopyevsk athlete now owns a 3-1 resume in the world's largest martial arts organization. His sole defeat came in his debut during his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenge against Regian Eersel.

Dmitry Menshikov takes aim at Sinsamut's punching abilities: "He couldn't land any good shots"

Sinsamut had the better chances throughout his fight against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22. The latter certainly knows that.

However, he believes the Thai's biggest downfall was his inability to establish his dominance despite hitting the mark time after time through the first and second rounds.

Dmitry Menshikov added:

"He strikes really hard, but at the same time, he couldn't land any good shots, so it was okay."

North American fans can relive the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card on Amazon Prime Video.