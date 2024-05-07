Dmitry Menshikov says Sinsamut's strikes were all power and no precision: "He couldn't land any good shots"

Former ONE lightweight Muy Thai world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov scored a massive come-from-behind victory over Sinsamut Klinmee during their clash at ONE Fight Night 22 this past weekend inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to move closer to another shot for the championship.

Menshikov reserved his best attack in the third and final round of the match to finish Sinsamut and collect his third victory in ONE Championship.

Following his triumph, the Russian admitted in his post-fight interview that the Thai's offense was potent, however, most of it was thrown in the air and was off target, as he stated:

"He strikes really hard, but at the same time, he couldn't land any good shots, so it was ok."

These missed strikes might have gassed out the Venum Training Camp representative in the latter and cost him the victory, which the Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai athlete took advantage of.

Menshikov also snapped the two-fight win streak of Klinmee and extended his own to three.

Menshikov now holds a 3-1 record under the world's largest martial arts organization. His two other victories were against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong (in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14) and Mouchcine Chafi (in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17).

Dmitry Menshikov eyes two world titles after his latest triumph at ONE Fight Night 22

In the same post-fight interview, Dmitry Menshikov mentioned that he sets his sights on becoming a two-sport world champion by collecting the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, which are currently held by Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas, respectively.

Menshikov has likely earned his world title rematch with 'The Immortal' to even their head-to-head score to one apiece, avenge his loss to him, and become the new undisputed king of the division.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 22 via the free event replay.