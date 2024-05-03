Dmitry Menshikov rebuffs talk about Regian Eersel rematch, fully focused on Sinsamut: “I have to finalize him first”

The upcoming lightweight Muay Thai fight between Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 will likely determine the next challenger to the reign of current ONE Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

But Menshikov is not worried about it just yet, because he is focused on the impending clash and beat the Thai in front of his compatriots inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Russian knockout artist shared this during his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA and said:

“I don’t want to talk anything about another fight because I have this aim first. I have to finalize him first, and then I can think about other goals. Because, for now, I don’t want any goals, or any words about it.”

Menshikov is on a two-fight win streak after scoring back-to-back knockout victories against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 and Mouchcine Chafi in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

His lone defeat in the promotion was courtesy of ‘The Immortal', who knocked him out in the opening round of their world title showdown in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11.

Dmitry Menshikov admits that a rematch with Regian Eersel is the main goal of beating Sinsamut Klinmee

Although his attention is fully focused on the upcoming showdown with the Thai opposition, Menshikov did admit that the end goal of winning against Sinsamut is to earn a rematch with Eersel.

During the same interview, the Empire Club and Kuzzbass Muay Thai representative want to correct the mistake that he committed in his first meeting with the Surinamese striking maestro and avenge his loss to him.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime on May 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. The card will emanate inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.