Dmitry Menshikov says he won't be short of options to see off Sinsamut: "I will have a plan A, plan B, and plan C"

Dmitry Menshikov has faith in his insane knockout power to get the job done against Sinsamut. However, if that fails, the Russian striker says he's more than ready to dig deep to continue his winning ways on the global stage.

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai star goes toe-to-toe with Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee in a key lightweight Muay Thai fixture, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 3.

Having done his homework against the former two-time ONE world title challenger, the 26-year-old knows he must come prepared with a more well-rounded strategy.

Whatever the plan may be, Dmitry Menshikov remains confident of getting his hand raised, as he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For sure, if I don't get him [with my knockout power], I would never get him out, you know. So I will pressure him. But for sure, I will have a plan A, plan B, and plan C."

While nothing is certain, one thing is nearly guaranteed when Menshikov steps inside the Circle – his ability to turn his opponent's lights out.

That tool has helped the Russian with back-to-back first-round finishes against Mouhcine Chafi and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and it will undoubtedly be put under the spotlight against the typically spirited Sinsamut.

Perhaps, if that doesn't carry him across the finish line with a victory, we could see a new version of Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22.

Dmitry Menshikov will use Sinsamut battle as a stepping stone to Regian Eersel redo

Besides maintaining his winning streak in ONE Championship, Dmitry Menshikov wants to come out on top against Sinsamut for one obvious reason – to push himself back into the world title picture.

Menshikov's promotional tenure got off to a bad start as he was knocked out inside the opening round by the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year.

However, after turning the tide with a pair of wins, he feels in prime position to secure a five-round scrap with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

In the same interview, he continued:

"I'm doing everything I can to fight for the title again. Two knockouts in two fights is proof of that."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.