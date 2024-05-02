WATCH: Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov sends Mouhcine Chafi to the shadow realm after ill-timed taunt in Bangkok duel

Part of what makes combat sports so appealing to a wide variety of people is how one moment can change an entire fight, and ONE Championship star Dmitry Menshikov had his big moment in December last year.

Taking on Mouhcine Chafi in a lightweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 17, there was quite the electricity in the air due to both men fighting in the hopes of landing a knockout.

From the opening bell, there was no shortage of action from either side as 'The Assassin' matched the Empire Club/Kuzbass Muay Thai product's striking output. However, it was an ill-fated attempt as Menshikov took an early lead with a knockdown.

Chafi would get back in the fight with a solid string of combos, but he would make the fatal mistake late in the first round.

As Chafi had Menshikov backpedaling, the Spanish-Moroccan would taunt the Russian star and became the recipient of a left-handed haymaker that turned his lights out.

That knockout would push Menshikov to a two-fight winning streak, with his last performance being a first-round knockout of Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong a few months back.

Dmitry Menshikov foresees major problem for May 3 opponent

The Russian star is heading back into the circle this coming Friday, May 3, at ONE Fight Night 22 against Sinsamut Klinmee inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He believes that it will be another victory under his belt.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Menshikov pointed out that although Sinsamut hits hard just like him, the 26-year-old's emphasis on putting on a fast-paced, high-pressure fight will have Sinsamut frustrated throughout the contest.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.