"My style will be a problem" - KO artist Dmitry Menshikov doubts Sinsamut can hang with his overwhelming fast-paced attacks

Dmitry Menshikov discussed his takeaways from watching Sinsamut's previous fights in ONE Championship.

In June 2023, Menshikov made his promotional debut and challenged Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for the Russian, Eeersel wouldn't be denied that night, as he landed a devastating left hook and won with a 46-second knockout.

Since then, Menshikov has bounced back with consecutive first-round knockout wins against Rungrawee and Mouhcine Chafi. The 26-year-old is now scheduled to face Sinsamut, who holds a 4-2 promotional record, on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22. Menshikov told ONE:

"Absolutely, my style will be a problem for Sinsamut. I studied his fights and I can see that he doesn't like fast-paced and high-pressure. As a result, he gets physically drained and then he cannot hide from problems."

ONE Fight Night 22 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event headlined by Smilla Sundell vs Natalia Diachkova can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's at stake between Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22?

As previously mentioned, Dmitry Menshikov heads into ONE Fight Night 22 following back-to-back first-round knockout wins. Meanwhile, Sinsamut has a similar story, as he suffered consecutive losses against Regian Eersel before taking out Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi in his last two fights.

Therefore, the winner between Menshikov and Sinsamut could earn a rematch against Eersel, the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. Both fighters lost decisively against 'The Immortal' before proving they were worthy of another opportunity.

It should be noted that a rematch against Regian Eersel is more likely if Dmitry Menshikov wins, as Sinsamut suffered two losses against the lightweight Muay Thai king.

The timelines also match up with Eersel likely facing Alexis Nicolas in an immediate rematch sooner rather than later. On April 5, Nicolas shockingly dethroned 'The Immortal' of his lightweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision in the ONE Fight Night 21 main event.