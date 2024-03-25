WATCH: Surinamese menace Regian Eersel's scientific world title victories over Sinsamut Klinmee

Reigning ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing lightweight world champion Regian Eersel is arguably one of the most dominant fighters in the ONE Championship roster today.

With a 22-fight winning streak under his belt, 'The Immortal' has had a handful of bouts throughout his 22-fight winning streak and two of his best performances came against Thai star Sinsamut Klinmee.

Their first matchup in 2022 saw Eersel get pushed to his absolute limit as Klinmee was able to tag the Surinamese-Dutch star with some heavy shots to the face that had left him with a red nose, with Sinsamut's footwork having Eersel struggling to land heavy shots.

However, Eersel pulled off a beautiful sequence that busted up the Thai fighter late in round five ultimately giving him the split decision win plus the inaugural ONE Muay Thai lightweight world championship.

The pair would run it back in March 2023 and this time, Eersell was looking for a definitive end.

Sinsamut would get his shots in on Eersel, but one big left hook to the body of Sinsamut shut him down for the night, giving Eersel the knockout win and a successful defense.

Watch their thrilling duology below:

Regian Eersel headed for world championship defense on April 5

With Eersel remaining undefeated for the better part of eight years, his improbable run will be challenged again on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21.

Eersel, this time, will defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

His opponent then? French star Alexis Nicolas, who is coming off a big victory over Magomed Magomedov this past January.

Eersel has no plans of letting his reign come to an end just yet and his fans believe it will be another quick outing for him.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.