"Easy Eersel win" - Fans already expecting two-sport king Regian Eersel to bulldoze through Alex Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21

Regian Eersel has stood on top of the ONE lightweight kickboxing division for the past five years and has no plans to let it end any time soon.

On April 5 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21, Eersel will put his lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against Alexis Nicolas at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The 25-year-old from France gave fans a dazzling display of power and technique when he made his promotional debut this past January against Magomed Magomedov, a bout that he won via unanimous decision.

As for 'The Immortal', he has blazed through every opponent put in front of him since debuting for ONE Championship in 2018 against Brad Riddell and has even led to him claiming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship against Sinsamut Klinmee in 2022.

Looking ahead to the Nicolas bout, Eersel is very much excited to step back inside the ONE Circle, and on his Instagram post, his fans are throwing their full support behind him:

"Easy Eersel win 🤷🏽‍♂️"

"Time to add to the Collection #beltcollector"

"Let's go champ 🔥🔥🔥"

"Let's go champ until this day👊🏻👏"

"And STILL 👊🏾👊🏾"

"Round 2 KO 🥶 calling it"

"Light work Champ 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏.

"1st round you win🔥🔥🔥"

Regian Eersel's greatest advantage

Eersel is expected to play to his strengths - that being his awesome reach, which is measured at about 78 inches.

The Surinamese-Dutch star will look to keep Nicolas at bay with his probing jabs and teep kicks, but if the fight gets into close distance, Eersel is just as prepared to fire off the big knockout blow to increase his vaunted winning streak to 23.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.