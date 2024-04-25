Dmitry Menshikov believes he’s superior in every way, says Sinsamut Klinmee “has absolutely no advantages” over him

Dmitry Menshikov believes there's no way Sinsamut Klinmee is taking a win over him in their pivotal Muay Thai showdown.

The two lightweight monsters will square off at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Menshikov said he's better than Sinsamut in every aspect of Muay Thai and is ready to bring unreal punishment once they're inside the ring.

"He has absolutely no advantages over me," said Dmitry Menshikov.

Although he suffered a sudden first-round knockout in his ONE Championship debut, Menshikov effectively bounced back from his defeat against ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Menshikov is still one of the most fearsome lightweight strikers on the planet, and the Russian slugger is coming off two straight first-round knockout wins against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Mouhcine Chafi in 2023.

A win over Sinsamut, who also lost to Eersel in two world title matches, could propel Menshikov to a world title rematch against 'The Immortal' in the future.

ONE Fight Night 22, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dmitry Menshikov believes he's set for another shot at Regian Eersel

Dmitry Menshikov was a highly touted opponent for the then-undefeated Regian Eersel when he made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023.

Eersel, though, was at the peak of his powers during the fight and flatlined Menshikov in the opening round to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Menshikov, however, is determined to challenge Eersel a second time.

In the same interview, Menshikov told ONE Championship that a win over Sinsamut would earn him another crack at the lightweight Muay Thai gold.

"I think I'm already the number one contender for the title, but a win over [Sinsamut] will be a hundred percent guarantee that I will box for the belt again."