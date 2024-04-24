“I have a huge advantage over him” - Dmitry Menshikov says he’s better than Sinsamut Klinmee in every aspect of Muay Thai

Dmitry Menshikov isn't too concerned with Sinsamut Klinmee, and he believes he's better than the Thai star in every aspect of Muay Thai.

The Russian slugger will face Sinsamut in a pivotal lightweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of his fourth match in ONE Championship, Menshikov said in an interview with the promotion that Sinsamut doesn't hold a candle against him.

Menshikov said he has Sinsamut beat in every area, and all that's waiting to happen is him laying the hurt on the former world title contender.

"I'm faster, stronger, tougher, and most importantly more versatile. I can work in offense, defense, counter, put pressure. So I have a huge advantage over him."

Menshikov is one of the most horrifying pure strikers from Russia and holds an impressive 29-2 record in his professional career.

Although he suffered a first-round knockout loss to ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel in his debut, Menshikov quickly bounced back and re-established his footing.

Menshikov is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout wins over Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Mouhcine Chafi.

Sinsamut, meanwhile, lost twice to Eersel in their world title meetings but recovered with two straight dominant wins over Victor Teixeira and Chafi.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Anatoly Malykhin is confident Dmitry Menshikov can return to the world title picture

Dmitry Menshikov was, for lack of a better word, blindsided when he challenged Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship in his promotional debut.

Eersel was at the peak of his powers when he knocked out Menshikov in June 2023, but the Russian star quickly regained composure and is now on two straight first-round knockout wins.

This short run certainly made a case for Menshikov to return to the world title picture, and Anatoly Malykhin believes a victory over Sinsamut Klinmee cements Menshikov's next world title shot.

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion told ONE Championship that Menshikov has learned his lesson and is ready to challenge for the gold once again.

"Dmitry Menshikov is a great athlete. I think after one or two more fights he will try his luck for the belt again. This time he will have learned his lesson and the Kuzbass region will have a second world champion."