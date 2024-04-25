"I will box for the belt again" - Russian powerhouse Dmitry Menshikov says a win over Sinsamut solidifies his claim for gold

Dangerous Russian mauler and former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov is determined to earn another crack at ONE Championship gold. And the 26-year-old lightweight believes he needs just one more impressive victory to get it.

Menshikov is getting ready to face fellow former ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The two lock horns in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai showdown with heavy world title implications.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Menshikov says he believes the world title is once again at arm's reach.

The Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai representative stated:

"I think I'm already the no.1 contender for the title, but a win over [Sinsamut Klinmee] will be a one hundred percent guarantee that I will box for the belt again."

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin is confident countryman Dmitry Menshikov can find his way back to gold

If there's anyone who believes in Russian fighters, it's reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin.

And Malykhin believes Dmitry Menshikov is destined to fight for the gold.

The triple champ told ONE Championship:

"Dmitry is a great athlete. I think after one or two more fights, he will try his luck for the belt again. This time, he will have learned his lesson and the Kuzbass region will have a second world champion."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 22 as it happens.