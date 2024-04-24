"It will end very badly for him" - Dmitry Menshikov warns Sinsamut of the grim fate that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 22

ONE lightweight Muay Thai contender Dmitry Menshikov believes his string of violent first-round knockouts will continue at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova on Prime Video.

On May 3, the 26-year-old heavy-hitter plans to take away Sinsamut Klinmee's consciousness in their three-round slugfest inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

After a disappointing ONE debut against the division's overlord Regian Eersel last year, Menshikov dusted himself off and showed the world what he's truly capable of.

The Empire Club and Kuzbass Muay Thai product bounced back at ONE Fight Night 14 with a stunning first-round finish of Thai veteran Rungrawee 'Legatron' Sitsongpeenong.

Menshikov followed that up with an even quicker knockout of Mouhcine 'The Assasin' Chafi at ONE Fight Night 17.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, the confident Russian headhunter said he can do the same with the sensational Sinsamut. He said:

"Like I said, I'm stronger, faster, tougher. All of that combined will cause a lot of problems for Sinsamut. If I close the distance, he won't be able to change anything and it will end very badly for him. Because if I catch him with my punch, the bell will ring sooner."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Anatoly Malykhin believes Dmitry Menshikov will become a ONE world champion

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has nothing but praise for Dmitry Menshikov.

As far as 'Sladkiy' is concerned, his fellow Russian was just blinded by the bright lights of the world stage in his first foray with the promotion, leading to his swift loss to Eersel.

Now, Menshikov is finally living up to his true potential. Malykhin, in an interview with ONE, said Menshikov is still destined for 26 pounds of gold.

“Dmitry Menshikov is a great athlete. I think after one or two more fights and he will try his luck for the belt again. This time he will have learned his lesson and the Kuzbass region will have a second world champion.”

