Two-sport king Regian Eersel reveals 46-second KO win over Dmitry Menshikov left him with a fractured knuckle

All didn't go quite as planned for two-division king Regian Eersel after his last outing, although he picked up his fastest win on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Surinamese athlete wrapped up another world title defense — his Muay Thai belt — with relative ease when he went toe-to-toe with Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in June last year.

Although the scheduled five-round affair in Bangkok, Thailand, lasted for a mere 46 seconds, 'The Immortal' revealed to Sherdog.com in a recent interview that it had left him with a fractured knuckle, possibly a result off his match-winning left hook.

Regian Eersel detailed the agony he had to endure over the last nine months and how he dealt with the injury ahead of his return to action next week.

Regian Eersel shared:

"Luckily, I didn't have to have surgery. But I had to treat my injury and take some time off. I took seminars, took a little vacation with my family and got in some light training."

Regian Eersel aims to be back at his best at ONE Fight Night 21

The injury may have kept Regian Eersel on the sidelines for an extended time, but that hasn't changed the fire in his belly one bit as he prepares for his first fight of the year.

'The Immortal's' world-class arsenal will once again be on show when he returns to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against French striking ace Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Throughout his promotional run under the ONE spotlight, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative has racked up a pristine 10-0 run, with dominant wins over Sinsamut Klinmee, Menshikov, Nieky Holzken, Arian Sadikovic, and Mustapha Haida.

Victory number 11 is there for the taking if he dishes out another striking clinic at the expense of Nicolas, who has remained undefeated in his professional career.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 5.