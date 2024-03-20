Two-sport ONE lightweight world champion Regian Eersel is largely running out of challengers for his Muay Thai and kickboxing thrones. With ten straight wins in ONE Championship on top of a 22-fighting winning streak, 'The Immortal' has pretty much lived up to his monicker and achieved immortality in the sport.

At ONE Fight Night 21 on April 6, the Surinamese world champion will defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against French striker Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas.

Despite Nicolas being an ISKA and KGP world champion, we doubt he's faced a world champion like Regian Eersel, who has been thriving on a global stage for eight years straight.

With just three losses in 64 pro bouts, Eersel definitely has an experience advantage over his challenger, who is undefeated at 28-0. The defending world champ believes his championship experience will pose a huge problem for 'Barboza' on fight night.

He told ONE:

"My biggest advantage I think is my experience, my pressure going forward, and my aggression. I think he will struggle with that."

Regian Eersel's upcoming opponent, Alexis Nicolas, had a marvelous debut at ONE Friday Fights 47

If you want to see what's in store for Eersel at ONE Fight Night 21, check out his challenger Alexis Nicolas' promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 47 earlier this year. The French striker went up against Magomed Magomedov in an exciting three-round kickboxing brawl.

The bout was a barn-burner all throughout, with both fighters swinging hard from the beginning. While the first round saw Magomedov incur a yellow card for excessive clinching, the end of the frame saw both warriors brutally swinging home-run hitters at each other.

Come the second round, the high-octane action remained, but Nicolas found a home for his leg kicks, which were causing significant damage to his Russian foe. By the third round, despite the bout being still competitive, it was clear that Nicolas had taken over it with his aggression and forward momentum.

The French striker won the bout via a unanimous decision across all three judges' scorecards. You know who else can pull himself out of the fire and shine with frightening aggression late in a fight? Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime ideo subscribers in North America.