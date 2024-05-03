"There are no easy guys" - Dmitry Menshikov honored to face fellow elite striker Sinsamut at ONE Fight Night 22

Former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov of Russia can't wait to step back into the ONE Championship ring and take on ferocious Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee this weekend.

The 26-year-old Empire Club / Kuzbass Muay Thai representative is expecting an absolute war when he locks horns with Sinsamut in front of his hometown crowd.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Menshikov couldn't contain his excitement for what should be an explosive lightweight Muay Thai showdown.

The Russian star said:

"There are no easy guys here. Everybody here are really strong guys. So, same as Sinsamut. I think everyone knows how it's going to happen. So I hope everything will be fine."

Sounds like Menshikov is expecting a finish this Friday night.

Russian star Dmitry Menshikov is set to face Thailand's Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dmitry Menshikov sizes up Sinsamut Klinmee in elevator during fight week: "I'm really ready for it"

It's not uncommon for opponents to bump into each other before they fight during event week. So when Dmitry Menshikov was locked in the elevator with upcoming foe Sinsamut Klinmee, the Russian athlete took the time to size his adversary up, and felt confident.

He told Sportskeeda MMA of the experience:

"Everything was fine. I prepared well, really. I had a lot of energy in my body. Even today, I met Sinsamut in the elevator, so yeah. Looks like I'm really ready for it."