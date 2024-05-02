"It's such a good combination to have" - Danial Williams raves about Sinsamut Klinmee's unreal athleticism

ONE Championship fighter Danial Williams praised Sinsamut Klinmee ahead of the latter's Muay Thai fight later this week.

On Friday, May 3, Sinsamut looks to extend his promotional record to 5-2 when he faces Dmitry Menshikov in a lightweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 22. The former world title challenger heads into the matchup riding a two-fight win streak after taking out Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi.

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov is considered by most fans a 50/50 fight, as they each have vicious knockout power. During an interview with Sportskeeda, Williams discussed the matchup by praising the Thai lightweight:

"Can't say much about Dmitry, but man, Sinsamut has impressed all the time. His size, power, and that touch of speed, it's such a good combination to have, you know. Always puts on a show and I think that's what we can expect when he returns."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live on Friday at US Primetime. The May 3 event can be seen live free of charge for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov could be fighting for a rematch against Regian Eersel

Sinsamut Klinmee isn't the only fighter heading into ONE Fight Night 22 with momentum. Since losing his debut against Regian Eersel, Dmitry Menshikov has silenced the doubters by winning back-to-back fights by knockout against Rungrawee and Mouhcine Chafi.

Menshikov and Sinsamut have a history with the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. Therefore, the winner on Friday could secure a rematch against 'The Immortal,' whose next fight is expected to be an immediate rematch against ONE lightweight kickboxing king Alexis Nicolas.

It should be noted that Sinsamut suffered two consecutive losses against Eersel, one by split decision and the other by fourth-round knockout. The Thai lightweight must make a massive statement against Menshikov to receive a third chance to defeat the Suriname-born world champion.