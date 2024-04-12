"You know what everyone wants" - Fans clamor for rematch between Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eerself for 26 pounds of gold

Fight fans are clamoring for a rematch between Alexis Nicolas and Regian Eersel after going head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 21.

The two kickboxers got together this past Friday and produced a thrilling back-and-forth match for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title that would make anyone want to relive it once more.

Ironically, it's a rematch that people want after Regian Eersel, despite his greatest efforts, lost his coveted belt to Nicolas via decision - a contentious decision, obviously, that has had many calling for a do-over.

Clamoring on Eersel's behalf, the fans made it known on Instagram that they want to see him get an immediate rematch against Nicolas.

Answering ONE Championship's recent post about the two superstars, the fans posted the following comments:

To his credit, Alexis Nicolas did everything he needed to do to score points and beat the Surinamese superstar. He attacked Eersel's leg from the get-go, chopping on those legs for 25 minutes.

But the defining moment for Nicolas arrived in the second round when he knocked dropped Eersel down with a quick right hand to the temple followed by an uppercut. Indeed, it was a closely contested matchup, and it could have gone either way.

"Everyone doubted me" - Alexis Nicolas reacts to ONE Championship fans doubting his ability to beat Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas achieved something that no one in ONE Championship has achieved before: to hand Regian Eersel his first loss under the promotion.

Despite what most observers thought about him during the build-up to this match, Nicolas believed in himself, and so did his team.

As mentioned before, the French superstar was aggressive throughout the fight, asserting his dominance over a Muay Thai and kickboxing legend like Regian Eersel with nothing but confidence and skill.

Reacting to everyone's doubts in the post-event interviews, the newly-crowned ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion told SCMP MMA:

"Everyone doubted me, but you know, no matter because my family and my team trusted me. We wasn't there just for be there, when I accept the fight, I watched all the fight of Eersel, and with my team, we told - 'yeah, we can bring this belt to the country."

