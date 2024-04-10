“He did good” - Regian Eersel concedes Alexis Nicolas got his number in electrifying Bangkok showdown at ONE Fight Night 21

Regian Eersel congratulated newly crowned ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Alexis Nicolas on a stellar performance in their ONE Fight Night 21 headliner.

Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium primed to extend his 22-fight win streak, 'The Immortal' was stunned by 25-year-old French standout Alexis Nicolas, who handed him his first loss in eight years and stripped him of the lightweight kickboxing crown. Reacting to his first loss in nearly 2,500 days, Eersel commended Nicolas for his title-winning performance.

"What up, peeps...I lost my kickboxing belt. Good job from my opponent. He did good."

Eersel dropped to 61-5 in his combat sports career, 10-1 in ONE Championship, while Alexis Nicolas improved to a picture-perfect 24-0.

What comes next for both men remains to be seen, but if Regian Eersel gets his way, he'll get to run it back with 'Barboza' before long.

Alexis Nicolas was hoping to bag an extra 50k for his win over Regian Eersel

Immediately following his 15-minute affair with Regian Eersel inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Alexis Nicolas spoke with media members at the post-fight press event. There, 'Barboza' shared his excitement over claiming his first ONE world title and ending Eersel's incredible undefeated run.

However, he was admittedly disappointed that his performance did not earn him a $50,000 bonus.

"It's a very good feeling right now," Nicolas said. "I expected for the bonus, you know, because it was a very big war. He won 22 fights and never lost. So for me, it's a big performance to win this belt."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the ONE Fight Night 21 replay via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

