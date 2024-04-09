"I will be back" - Regian Eersel calls ONE Championship for rematch against Alexis Nicolas for lightweight kickboxing strap

Regian Eersel found himself in the toughest matchup of his career thus far in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday, April 5.

Eersel's ONE lightweight kickboxing world title was on the line against Alexis Nicolas, with the challenger putting on a striking clinic in the hopes of pulling off the uncanny upset against the long reach that 'The Immortal' possessed.

However, Nicolas pulled off an early knockdown. It would turn out to be the determining factor on the scorecards as the Frenchman was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

With Eersel now having been beaten for the first time in eight years and with just a single world title, the Surinamese-Dutch star addressed his future plans on his Instagram story:

"If I didn't get the eight-count, I would have won the fight. So, I hope ONE Championship gives me a rematch. But yeah. It is what it is. You win some, you lose some, you know? I will be back even better. I will be back. But for now, I'm just gonna enjoy Bangkok and grab some food and drinks."

Alexis Nicolas satisfied with performance against Regian Eersel

Nicolas snapping Eersel's 22-fight winning streak was not on most peoples' bingo cards for ONE Fight Night 21, and despite facing such overwhelming odds, Nicolas is more than happy with his achievement.

The Mahmoudi Gym product credited Eersel's toughness while also allowing him to become an even better fighter in the process in the post-event interview.

At just 25 years old, the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion still has all the time in the world to carve out his legacy in the world of kickboxing, and beating the seemingly unbeatable force of nature that is 'The Immortal' is a wonderful feather in his cap.

Poll : Should Regian Eersel get an immediate rematch against Alexis Nicolas? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion