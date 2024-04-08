“The best won tonight” – Alexis Nicolas looks back on historic world title upset over Regian Eersel

Frenchman Alexis Nicolas defeated the previously streaking Regian Eersel in what he believed was a battle of the best strikers in the game on his way to becoming the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

'Barboza' dethroned 'The Immortal' in their world title clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, winning by unanimous decision.

Nicolas came out aggressive to open the contest and had inroads in the early goings, landing a solid overhand right in the second round that dropped Eersel to the canvas.

The former champion picked up the ante in the championship rounds but the 25-year-old Mahmoudi Gym standout was undeterred, continuing to provide a tough stand, which in the end was rewarded by the judges with the unanimous decision victory.

At the post-fight press conference for ONE Fight Night 21, Alexis Nicolas shared what took place during the fight and how proud he was of the win, saying:

"Yeah, yeah [Eersel was tough]. It was very hard, it was a very hard fight. It was in my head, it was in his head, too. He was very strong and I know he was very painful in the first round, I was painful too when I kicked his knee on the leg. So it was all in our heads. We have two big champions and the best won tonight. And it was me."

See the full interview below:

The win extended Nicolas' undefeated run to 24 straight, the last two under ONE Championship.

Eersel, meanwhile, absorbed his first defeat in the promotion after 11 fights. Prior to losing to Nicolas, he successfully defended the lightweight kickboxing belt three times. But despite the defeat, the Suriname fighter is still a ONE champion, holding the lightweight Muay Thai gold.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Alexis Nicolas knows he defeated a legend in Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 21

By becoming the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, Alexis Nicolas knows he caught a big fish in Regian Eersel, who he considers a legend in the game.

The 25-year-old French fighter was impressive in dethroning long-time champion Eersel at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand.

He stood toe-to-toe against 'The Immortal' throughout their exciting five-rounder, catching the erstwhile champion with telling hits that in the end paid huge dividends for him.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the Mahmoudi Gym standout spoke about the significance of his victory over Eersel:

"I'm very proud. I didn't win against just anyone. I won against Regian Eersel, the legend. And I'm very proud. I worked hard. That was the game plan with my gym, Mahmoudi Gym. So thank you, thank you. It was a crazy fight."

The win was the second straight for Alexis Nicolas for this year alone. In his promotional debut in January this year, he was also a decision winner over Russian Magomed Magomedov.

Poll : Are you impressed with the title-clinching victory of Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion