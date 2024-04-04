“Just doing my thing” - Two-sport champ Regian Eersel plans to make life miserable for Alexis Nicolas in world title matchup

Regian Eersel is hellbent on showing the difference in class between him and new world title challenger Alexis Nicolas.

The reigning two-sport world champion will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the line against Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, told CountFilms TV he plans to do his usual pressure-heavy style against Nicolas in Bangkok.

That "usual," however, is on a different level when it comes to Regian Eersel.

"I will always fight, you know, putting the pressure, making him tired, doing some combinations, and just doing my thing."

Eersel is known for his insane cardio and that level of stamina lets him operate at a nasty level of pace throughout a five-round fight.

Dubbed 'The Immortal' for his incredible gas tank, Eersel can throw nefarious combinations from rounds one through five without even taking the stool during breaks.

Predictably, he'll be at his workhorse best when he takes on Nicolas for his fifth defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Watch Eersel's entire interview below:

Regian Eersel is ready to go the distance against Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel left no stone unturned in his preparation for Alexis Nicolas in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 21.

Although he's fully capable of ending a fight even before it reaches climax, Eersel said he's prepared to go the full five rounds against the ISKA world champion.

Eersel told ONE Championship in an interview that he expects Nicolas to match his unrelenting style, but pointed out that he will have an answer to whatever the French striker throws at him:

"I think we are both gonna secure a lot of points and throw lots of combinations, and I hope I'm gonna catch him. But in my mind, I'm preparing for the five rounds of war."

ONE Fight Night 21, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.