"He deserved to win" - Marat Grigorian admits Superbon was the better fighter in their last encounter

Second-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia admits he lost fair and square to longtime rival Superbon Singha Mawynn in their last encounter. This is why the veteran relishes the opportunity to right his wrongs when the two lock horns again this weekend.

Grigorian is set to face the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th. At stake for both Grigorian and Superbon is the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Grigorian talked about his fight against Superbon in 2022 and gave props to his opponent.

The Hemmers Gym representative said:

"There's not much to say about that fight. He did a good job. I was at the time very prepared. He deserved to win. My body was just not working on the day. It's not an excuse or anything."

Grigorian hopes to fix his mistakes in this next fight with Superbon, so he can realize his dream of finally becoming a ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Marat Grigorian ready to capture the elusive ONE Championship gold: "I want to live this dream"

Marat Grigorian has long dreamed of becoming a ONE world champion, and he's had chances in the past. However, the 32-year-old for whatever reason just could not capitalize. According to the Armenian striker, that all changes this Friday night.

He told Sportsmanor:

"It's just a dream that I want to make a reality. I want to live this dream. It means everything to me."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Marat Grigorian's next fight.

Poll : Who wins this ONE Friday Fights 58 main event matchup? Marat Grigorian Superbon 0 votes View Discussion